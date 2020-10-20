Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,446 call options on the company. This is an increase of 811% compared to the typical volume of 598 call options.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $207.15 on Tuesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.46 and a 200 day moving average of $172.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Revance Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Revance Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of Per Share
$50.29 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. This Quarter
$50.29 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.95 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.95 Million
$60.40 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. This Quarter
$60.40 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. This Quarter
Stantec Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Stantec Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report