Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,446 call options on the company. This is an increase of 811% compared to the typical volume of 598 call options.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $207.15 on Tuesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.46 and a 200 day moving average of $172.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

