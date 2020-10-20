Traders Buy High Volume of Uxin Call Options (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,721 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 801% compared to the average daily volume of 302 call options.

UXIN stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $349.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 325.79% and a negative return on equity of 884.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Uxin by 124.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Uxin in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

