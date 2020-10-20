Edison International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 10,889 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,792 call options.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Edison International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Edison International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Edison International by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Edison International by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.