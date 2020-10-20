Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Shares Down 1.7%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLGT) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 97,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 191,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

