RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Trading Up 2.3%

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.28. Approximately 1,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

