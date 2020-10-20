Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Down 1.7%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72. 16,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 7,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for 2.7% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc. owned approximately 19.86% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Down 0.4%
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Down 0.4%
Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. Preferred Shares Series C Trading 1.5% Higher
Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. Preferred Shares Series C Trading 1.5% Higher
Radiant Logistics Shares Down 1.7%
Radiant Logistics Shares Down 1.7%
RHEINMETALL/ADR Trading Up 2.3%
RHEINMETALL/ADR Trading Up 2.3%
CHINA RESOURCES/ADR Stock Price Down 0.4%
CHINA RESOURCES/ADR Stock Price Down 0.4%
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Trading Down 1.7%
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Trading Down 1.7%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report