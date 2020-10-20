Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Down 1.7%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72. 16,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 7,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for 2.7% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc. owned approximately 19.86% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

