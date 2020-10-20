Life Settlement Assets A (LSAA.L) (LON:LSAA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Life Settlement Assets A (LSAA.L) (LON:LSAA) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 31,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 26.14%. This is a positive change from Life Settlement Assets A (LSAA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

