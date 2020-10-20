Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 19,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 78,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

TRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 33.8% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,940,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,436 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,499 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

