Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $838.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Gazit Globe had a net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter.

About Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters.

