Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BNDX) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BNDX)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.41 and last traded at $58.46. Approximately 1,904,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,664,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Down 0.4%
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Down 0.4%
Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. Preferred Shares Series C Trading 1.5% Higher
Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. Preferred Shares Series C Trading 1.5% Higher
Radiant Logistics Shares Down 1.7%
Radiant Logistics Shares Down 1.7%
RHEINMETALL/ADR Trading Up 2.3%
RHEINMETALL/ADR Trading Up 2.3%
CHINA RESOURCES/ADR Stock Price Down 0.4%
CHINA RESOURCES/ADR Stock Price Down 0.4%
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Trading Down 1.7%
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Trading Down 1.7%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report