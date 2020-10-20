First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Shares Down 0.7%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.33 and last traded at $40.33. 4,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15.

