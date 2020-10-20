Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC) Trading Down 1.8%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.28 and last traded at $50.40. Approximately 7,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 11,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19.

