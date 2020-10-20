VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA)’s share price traded down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.60 and last traded at $44.70. 319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Down 0.4%
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Down 0.4%
Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. Preferred Shares Series C Trading 1.5% Higher
Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. Preferred Shares Series C Trading 1.5% Higher
Radiant Logistics Shares Down 1.7%
Radiant Logistics Shares Down 1.7%
RHEINMETALL/ADR Trading Up 2.3%
RHEINMETALL/ADR Trading Up 2.3%
CHINA RESOURCES/ADR Stock Price Down 0.4%
CHINA RESOURCES/ADR Stock Price Down 0.4%
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Trading Down 1.7%
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Trading Down 1.7%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report