VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Trading Down 0%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA)’s share price traded down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.60 and last traded at $44.70. 319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.