VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Trading Down 1.2%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL)’s share price fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.09. 16,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 46,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83.

