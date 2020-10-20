Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Trading Down 0.9%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 56,558 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 37,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

