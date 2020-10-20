Kimberly Clark (KMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Kimberly Clark to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Kimberly Clark has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.40-7.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.40-7.60 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kimberly Clark to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMB opened at $150.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

