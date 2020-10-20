Union Pacific (UNP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNP opened at $205.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $210.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

