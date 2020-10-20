Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of VLY opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

