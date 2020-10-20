Hilltop (HTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $572.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.40 million. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens raised Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,677.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.