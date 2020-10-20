Novartis (NVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Novartis to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE NVS opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $196.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.
