Novartis (NVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Novartis to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $196.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

