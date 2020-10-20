Matador Resources (MTDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTDR opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $953.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

