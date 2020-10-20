Laboratory Co. of America (LH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.26.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

