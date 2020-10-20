Equity Residential (EQR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Equity Residential to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.