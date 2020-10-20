AFLAC (AFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AFLAC to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. AFLAC has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.