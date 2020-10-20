Shutterstock (SSTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Shutterstock to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shutterstock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shutterstock stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $95,604,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,937,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,576,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,172,188 shares of company stock valued at $101,126,778. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

