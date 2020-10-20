Omnicell (OMCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Omnicell has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.44-0.52 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.44-0.52 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.61. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

