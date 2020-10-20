Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.63-5.78 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.63-5.78 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average is $80.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

