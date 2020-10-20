Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.44. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.