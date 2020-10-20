Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other Tilray news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $2,035,546.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,888.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,428,104.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,684,608 shares of company stock worth $9,349,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Think Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,095,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 869,224 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $944,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $824.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. Tilray’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

