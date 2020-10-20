Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

