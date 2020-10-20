VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLEEY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut VALEO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VALEO/S in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. VALEO/S has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.12.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

Analyst Recommendations for VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

