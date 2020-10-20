DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €35.45 ($41.71).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DWS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €31.28 ($36.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.78. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52-week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

