Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,799.17 ($23.51).

GRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Greggs alerts:

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 1,318 ($17.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 337.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,292.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,532.56. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20.

Greggs (LON:GRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX (53.40) (($0.70)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greggs will post 7120.0101587 EPS for the current year.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.