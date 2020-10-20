BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several research firms have commented on BB. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $33,139.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $662,215.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,086. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 437.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 125.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 438,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,287,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

