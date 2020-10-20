easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on easyJet in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Main First Bank upgraded easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

