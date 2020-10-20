Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

SHEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $169.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

