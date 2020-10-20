Baran Group (OTCMKTS:BRANF) & Willdan Group (OTCMKTS:WLDN) Head to Head Contrast

Baran Group (OTCMKTS:BRANF) and Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Baran Group and Willdan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baran Group N/A N/A N/A Willdan Group -2.18% 3.16% 1.27%

72.4% of Willdan Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Willdan Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baran Group and Willdan Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Willdan Group $443.10 million 0.83 $4.84 million $1.36 22.43

Willdan Group has higher revenue and earnings than Baran Group.

Risk & Volatility

Baran Group has a beta of -6889.7, meaning that its stock price is 689,070% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willdan Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Baran Group and Willdan Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baran Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Willdan Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Willdan Group has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.23%. Given Willdan Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Willdan Group is more favorable than Baran Group.

Summary

Willdan Group beats Baran Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baran Group Company Profile

Baran Group Ltd provides engineering, technology, telecommunication, and construction solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Baran Israel and Baran International. Its solutions include feasibility studies, engineering and design, permitting and validation, construction and site management, procurement and contracting, project management and control, operation and maintenance, turnkey, project financing, and related services. The company also develops artificial intelligence and knowledge management software for use in power generation, utility, mineral, and chemical and fertilizer industries. It serves various industries, such as manufacturing, industrial process, power generation and distribution, petroleum production, water supply, sewerage and hazardous waste treatment, general building, construction, transportation, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Beit Dagan, Israel.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides building and safety, city engineering, code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, planning and surveying, contract staff support, program and construction management, structural engineering, transportation and traffic engineering, and water resources services. This segment also offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services; emergency preparedness, planning, training, and exercise services; and communications and technology services. The company serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; investor and municipal owned energy utilities; state and federal agencies; commercial and industrial firms; and tribal governments, as well as various other special districts and agencies. Willdan Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

