Head-To-Head Contrast: Central Federal (CFBK) vs. Its Peers

Central Federal (NASDAQ: CFBK) is one of 159 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Central Federal to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Central Federal and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00 Central Federal Competitors 2735 7707 6211 323 2.24

Central Federal presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.31%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 20.09%. Given Central Federal’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Central Federal has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Federal and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $46.82 million $9.60 million 6.59 Central Federal Competitors $7.71 billion $1.61 billion 8.56

Central Federal’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Central Federal. Central Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Central Federal has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Federal’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Federal and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 25.04% 22.37% 1.85% Central Federal Competitors 14.86% 8.24% 0.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Central Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Central Federal competitors beat Central Federal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

