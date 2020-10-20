BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI) vs. P H Glatfelter (OTCMKTS:GLT) Head-To-Head Comparison

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) and BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of P H Glatfelter shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of P H Glatfelter shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of BPM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares P H Glatfelter and BPM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P H Glatfelter -3.04% 7.00% 3.05% BPM N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P H Glatfelter and BPM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P H Glatfelter $927.67 million 0.68 -$21.54 million $0.75 19.01 BPM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BPM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than P H Glatfelter.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for P H Glatfelter and BPM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P H Glatfelter 0 1 1 0 2.50 BPM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

P H Glatfelter has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BPM has a beta of 6.52, indicating that its stock price is 552% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

P H Glatfelter beats BPM on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, table top, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products. P. H. Glatfelter Company markets its products directly, as well as through brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

BPM Company Profile

BPM Inc. manufactures machine glazed papers for confectionery and candy wrap, dairy, meat, poultry, bakery, and food wraps markets. The company offers converted materials; custom web, toll printing, converting, and rewinding services; and post-consumer recycled fine papers for commercial printing, offices, schools, and business applications. It also provides uncoated fine papers; flexible packaging papers; wet waxed papers; and interleaver papers, taffy wraps, overwraps, and confectionery wraps. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Peshtigo, Wisconsin.

