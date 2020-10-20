Head to Head Comparison: The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) versus Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX)

The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) and Tronox (NYSE:TROX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

The General Chemical Group has a beta of -1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tronox has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The General Chemical Group and Tronox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A Tronox 0.54% 12.07% 1.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The General Chemical Group and Tronox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tronox $2.64 billion 0.51 -$109.00 million $0.47 19.96

The General Chemical Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tronox.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Tronox shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of The General Chemical Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Tronox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The General Chemical Group and Tronox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The General Chemical Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tronox 1 0 2 0 2.33

Tronox has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Tronox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tronox is more favorable than The General Chemical Group.

Summary

Tronox beats The General Chemical Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The General Chemical Group

The General Chemical Group Inc. produces and markets soda ash and calcium chloride. It caters to glass, water treatment, detergent, paper, food, and highway and road maintenance industries. The General Chemical Group Inc. was formerly known as NHO, Inc. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

