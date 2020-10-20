Head-To-Head Contrast: SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) vs. Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

SigmaTron International has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SigmaTron International and Key Tronic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SigmaTron International 0 0 0 0 N/A Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SigmaTron International and Key Tronic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SigmaTron International $281.04 million 0.06 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.22 $4.76 million $0.44 20.68

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than SigmaTron International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of SigmaTron International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Key Tronic shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SigmaTron International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SigmaTron International and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SigmaTron International -0.31% -1.39% -0.52% Key Tronic 1.06% 4.13% 1.66%

Summary

Key Tronic beats SigmaTron International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. It primarily serves customers operating in the industrial electronics, consumer electronics, and medical/life sciences industries in the United States, Mexico, China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The company markets its services through independent manufacturers' representative organizations. SigmaTron International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

