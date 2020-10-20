Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TCRR. Roth Capital raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.
Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.97. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.
Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.
