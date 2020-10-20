Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCRR. Roth Capital raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.97. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

