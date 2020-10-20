Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 11.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.43 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

