ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,785 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,341. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.49.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

