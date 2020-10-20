Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of VII stock opened at C$4.10 on Tuesday. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

