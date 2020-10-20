Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACB. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$8.70 to C$6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$5.32 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$5.31 and a 1 year high of C$61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.