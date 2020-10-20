Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BOSSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.45. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

