Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/16/2020 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Walmart had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $157.50 price target on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

9/21/2020 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Walmart, which recently unveiled its Walmart+ membership program, has seen its shares outperform the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been benefiting from rising demand for grocery and general merchandise items amid coronavirus-led stay-at-home trends. Stay-at-home trends are also boosting e-commerce sales, which soared 97% in second-quarter fiscal 2021. During the quarter, sales and earnings beat the consensus mark and grew year over year, with U.S. comps rising for the 24th straight time. In the U.S. segment, both store and online sales remained strong, supported by government stimulus. Clearly, Walmart’s efforts to enhance deliveries are yielding results. However, the company is seeing high COVID-19-related costs, especially associated with special bonuses. Moreover, price investments are hurting gross margin to an extent.”

9/2/2020 – Walmart was given a new $148.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Walmart was given a new $148.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $405.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after buying an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after buying an additional 441,514 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,707,000 after buying an additional 231,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

