Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Koninklijke Philips (PHIA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Philips (AMS: PHIA):

10/19/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €38.60 ($45.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €47.50 ($55.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €38.60 ($45.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €47.50 ($55.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €38.60 ($45.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €38.60 ($45.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Koninklijke Philips was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.