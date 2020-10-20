Cardlytics (CDLX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) recently:

10/13/2020 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/6/2020 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

10/1/2020 – Cardlytics was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum to a “sell” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/1/2020 – Cardlytics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2020 – Cardlytics was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/21/2020 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 2.34. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Get Cardlytics Inc alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.46 per share, with a total value of $172,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $140,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,804,401.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 327,126 shares of company stock valued at $21,742,200 and have sold 41,739 shares valued at $3,210,743. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 297.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 78.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.